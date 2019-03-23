Uma Bharti appointed BJP's national vice-president

The BJP on March 23 appointed Union minister Uma Bharti, who has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls, its national vice-president.

Bharti, who represents Jhansi in the Lok Sabha, was brought in as a senior office-bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the coming general elections.

The Hindutva leader has said she wants to go on an 18-month-long pilgrimage from May.