Uma Bharti appointed BJP's national vice-president

Bharti, who represents Jhansi in the Lok Sabha, was brought in as a senior office-bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the coming general elections.The Hindutva leader has said she wants to go on an 18-month-long pilgrimage from May.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 09:00 pm