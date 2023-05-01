 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK's diverse communities ambivalent about king's coronation

Associated Press
May 01, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

More recently, the monarch expressed for the first time his support for research into the links between the U.K. monarchy and the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Towns, cities and villages across the U.K. will be awash with Union flags and patriotic decorations to celebrate Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey this weekend, and officials say the festivities will bring Britain's diverse communities together.

Musician Deronne White is ready to play on King Charles III’s coronation day. The flautist and his fellow young musicians aren't playing anything regal or solemn they’re planning to parade through south London's streets entertaining crowds with an uplifting coronation carnival set mixing gospel, jazz, grime, disco and rap. There'll even be a calypso take on the U.K. national anthem.

While he's excited about the gig, White says he has mixed feelings about the coronation. Like some others at the Brixton Chamber Orchestra, White is a descendant of migrants from Jamaica  a former British colony and Commonwealth member that wants to cut its ties with the monarchy and has called for the U.K. royals to address their historical ties to slavery.

Personally it's a little bit hard to connect to the whole occasion,he said. I think that the coronation could possibly allow people like me to try and connect to (the monarchy). But it can be a bit tough.

