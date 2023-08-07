Ukraine Strikes 2 Bridges Connected to Russian-Occupied Crimea

The load-bearing structure of the Chonhar bridge was not damaged, and traffic on the Henichesk bridge was to be restored by the end of the day, Saldo said.

Ukrainian forces struck two bridges connecting Russian-occupied Crimea to the rest of Ukraine on Sunday, part of a broader pattern of attacks on and around the peninsula that has sought to scramble crucial supply routes for the Kremlin and push the scope of the war into fresh territory.

One of the strikes tore three holes in the roadway of the Chonhar Bridge, which links Crimea to the Russian-occupied Kherson region, forcing it to close to traffic, according to the Russian-backed governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo. The same bridge was struck by Ukrainian forces in June, Russian-backed officials said.

Sunday’s attacks also injured a driver and closed traffic on a second bridge to the east of Chonhar, near the small town of Henichesk, Saldo said. A gas pipeline near the bridge was damaged, cutting off supplies to more than 20,000 people, he added.

The load-bearing structure of the Chonhar bridge was not damaged, and traffic on the Henichesk bridge was to be restored by the end of the day, Saldo said. His claims about the extent of the damage could not be independently verified.

Ukraine’s armed forces took credit for both strikes Sunday, in another departure from their typically coy approach as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials emphasize that their new aim is to force ordinary Russians to face up to the Kremlin’s war.

The bridge attacks came the same day that Russian air defenses shot down a hostile drone that had been approaching Moscow, according to a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app posted by the city’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. The claim has not been independently verified, and Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment. At the same time, the Vnukovo airport, which serves Moscow, temporarily suspended flights for “security reasons,” according to a Telegram post from the Russian state news agency Tass.

Also Sunday, Ukraine’s air force said on Telegram that the country’s air defenses shot down 30 cruise missiles and 27 drones overnight.

In his nightly address Sunday, which was Ukrainian Air Force Day, Zelenskyy praised the work of soldiers fighting aerial battles against Russian missiles and drones with advanced air defense systems from international allies.

“In our skies, we can prove that terror is losing,” Zelenskyy said, adding, “Ukraine can win this battle, and our sky shield will eventually guarantee security for the whole of Europe.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.