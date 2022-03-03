Ukraine Evacuation: Lessons from Yemen rescue operations in 2015

According to Vohra, the evacuation from Yemen also provided a rare opportunity for arch-rivals India and Pakistan to look beyond hostilities. (File photo, PTI)

India and former diplomat Deepak Vohra won many friends in 2015. That was when the Indian embassy was at the heart of a mission to evacuate almost 1,000 people from 41 countries right from the heart of a warring Yemen.



It was a proud moment for India, which aspires to become a global power.

“I was delighted to participate in this evacuation, one of the biggest ever,” Vohra told Moneycontrol. “Our Yemen operation was an outstanding success as we managed to bail out no less than 41 nationalities from a war-torn nation.”

Currently, India is trying to evacuate nearly 20,000 students from Ukraine , which is under attack by Russia.

2015 crisis

Vohra's Operation Raahat (relief) was a project of the Indian armed forces to evacuate Indian citizens and foreign nationals from Yemen during the 2015 military crisis. Saudi Arabia and its allies had intervened to attack the Shiite Houthi rebels in the country, located on the southwestern corner of the Arabian Peninsula.

The evacuation by sea started on April 1, 2015, from the port of Aden. Evacuation by the Indian Air Force and Air India commenced from the capital Sanaa two days later and ended on April 9, 2015. The evacuation by sea ended on April 11, 2015.

According to Vohra, the single-biggest challenge they faced while organising an evacuation of this scale was the bombing that went hand in hand with the recuse operations. And yet, Vohra recalls, they stuck to their task.

The scene in Yemen was not so different from those in Ukraine today – except for the alleged mistreatment of Indian nationals. Twitter handles have displayed Indian students getting severely assaulted by Polish and Romanian guards on the border. Many videos show Indians getting pushed back into Ukraine by border guards.

Symbolic step

In Yemen, in addition to some 4,600 Indians, the Indian mission rescued citizens of Britain, France and the US, a symbolic step for a country

sensitive about its reliance on foreign aid in the decades following Independence in 1947.

“I remember at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, where immigration authorities saw my passport and expressed their gratitude to India for saving the lives of 200 of their countrymen,” said Vohra, who is currently in New York for medical reasons. “It was a truly proud moment for me personally and for the country.”

The Indian media and government officials had that week happily circulated a screenshot of CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer talking about India’s rescue of US citizens.

According to Vohra, the evacuation from Yemen also provided a rare opportunity for arch-rivals India and Pakistan to look beyond hostilities. The Pakistani navy evacuated 11 Indians and flew them home, winning a vote of thanks from no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

How can citizens looking to be evacuated coordinate with the agencies concerned? What would be Vohra’s advice to them?

“This has to be organised in such a way, as it was in 2015, that both those who want to get away and the officials meant to help them are able to get in touch with each other,” said Vohra, who served as India’s ambassador to Armenia, Sudan and Poland from 2001 to 2011.

Could the Indian government have done better in getting students out of Ukraine? In Vohra’s view, given the number of Indians stuck in Ukraine, the ministry of external affairs had done a fine job of giving out advance warnings.

In such situations, a certain amount of panic is inevitable.

With Russia turning the heat further on Ukraine, Europe, and by extension the world, evacuation may become a regular feature in parts of the world where Indian students can be found in their thousands. India would do well to learn from what they did in Yemen in 2015.