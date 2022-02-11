English
    U'khand Polls 2022: 300 units of free power, doubling state budget in 5 yrs, promises AAP

    Releasing the manifesto titled 'Vachan Patra' (document of pledges) in Uttarkashi, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal signed an affidavit promising to work honestly if elected.

    PTI
    February 11, 2022 / 09:34 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

    Delhi Chief Minister Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

    Providing 300 units of free electricity to every household, revising MSP of rice, wheat and sugarcane, and making Gairsain the permanent capital of Uttarakhand are among the promises made by the AAP in its manifesto released on Friday. Releasing the manifesto titled 'Vachan Patra' (document of pledges) in Uttarkashi, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal signed an affidavit promising to work honestly if elected.

    He asked people to take legal action against the party if a single promise made in the manifesto is not fulfilled. Besides vowing to get Uttarakhand rid of corruption, it also pledged to double the state's budget in five years, a separate budget for women's welfare, carve out six new districts of Kashipur, Roorkee, Kotdwar, Didihat, Ranikhet and Yamunotri and pay Rs 1,000 each month to women above 18 years.

    The Aam Aadmi Party said if it gets voted to power in Uttarakhand its government would provide jobs to every household and an allowance of Rs 5,000 each month to youths until they get a job. It promises reservation for statehood agitationists in government jobs, free and quality medical care for people living in villages and operating air ambulances in remote hill areas.

    The party, in its manifesto, promised a grade pay of Rs 4,600 to police personnel, an Uttarakhandiyat pension scheme to stop migration, the establishment of an armed forces preparatory institute named after the country's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and ownership rights to people. Every child will be given world-class education. Children of economically weaker sections of the society can study in the IITs and AIIMS, the manifesto stated, adding Uttarakhand will be made the spiritual capital of Hindus and adventure tourism, medical and wellness tourism hub.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.