UK expressed concern over BJP affiliate supporting Conservative candidates during elections: Report

The British government had sent a message to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressing concern about the party taking partisan stand during the elections in the United Kingdom, The Hindu has reported.

According to the report, days before the elections threw up a majority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservatives, a senior British diplomat met BJP's Foreign Cell Head in New Delhi to express concerns.

The report states that this was done after leaders from the Overseas Friends of BJP (OF-BJP), a party affiliate, gave interviews indicating that the BJP would prefer a Conservative win.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Stating that they raised concerns "over remarks made in London by OFBJP supporting Conservative candidates", a source told the newspaper that they were given assurances that the BJP was doing no such thing.

According to the report, the interviews referred to the Labour Party Conference's "emergency motion" on "human rights situation in Kashmir". The report states that in the interviews, OFBJP officials spoke of the need to defeat the Labour Party, which they termed "anti-India".

"They did meet with some people from the party but we conveyed our position that while there may have been some hurt feelings over Mr. Corbyn's position over the Indian government’s actions on Jammu and Kashmir, that preference had not translated into any mobilisation for Mr. Johnson," a BJP leader told the newspaper.

"We made it clear that we believe that elections in Britain are solely the prerogative of the British people," the leader added.

While the MEA refused to make an official comment on the issue, sources said that the Indian government's position, that election is an internal matter of the UK, has been conveyed to the UK government.

"Election is an internal matter of UK. People who voted in the elections are all UK nationals. We do not wish to get involved as to which section of their population is supporting whom," sources in the MEA said.

Sources said that there were also concerns regarding Conservative MP Shailesh Vara's video on Twitter in which he had used the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanshyam showing them with Johnson.