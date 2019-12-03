App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uddhav Thackeray wants world-class, multilevel aquarium in Mumbai

Thackeray on Monday ordered the state tourism department to draft a proposal to develop a multilevel aquarium in Mumbai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Uddhav Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@ShivSena)
Uddhav Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@ShivSena)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wants a multilevel aquarium in Mumbai on the lines of Bangkok-based Ocean World, a popular tourist attraction in Thailand.

Thackeray on Monday ordered the state tourism department to draft a proposal to develop a multilevel aquarium in Mumbai.

He issued the instruction after holding a meeting with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) officials here.

Thackeray said, Mumbai is an international city. Tourists will start coming to Mumbai via its international cruise terminal. Hence, as a part of it we need to have an international multilevel aquarium in the first stage.

related news

"I have asked the officials to prepare a proposal for the project."

Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World (formerly known as Siam Ocean World) is one of the largest aquariums in Southeast Asia. Located two storeys below Siam Paragon shopping mall, it has over 30,000 marine animals from across the world.

At the meeting, the chief minister reviewed major tourism projects which are under development and also those which have been proposed.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 08:32 am

