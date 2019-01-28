Uddhav Thackeray to meet Shiv Sena MPs today as pressure over BJP alliance mounts

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to meet the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) with a single-point agenda -- to discuss alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting comes at a time when members of the Sena and the BJP have been pressurising their respective party leaders to decide quickly about the alliance.

The Sena had in early 2018 announced that it would contest the Lok Sabha and assembly polls separately. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled for April-May, while the state elections are expected in September-October.

The Thackeray-led party has been repeatedly mounting attack on its partner BJP over key issues including unemployment, farmer crisis, the Rafale deal, and has in the recent times even praised the Indian National Congress.

Party members want a decision soon so as to prepare for the elections either alone or as an alliance.

On January 25, a report by a Marathi language newspaper Lokmat had suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Thackeray for dinner in New Delhi. The two were likely to discuss the alliance during the meeting.

However, the report adds that Thackeray was keen that the Prime Minister instead come down to his residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The BJP has said that such a meeting was not on the cards.

A Shiv Sena MP told Mint that a large number of parliamentarians had conveyed to the party leadership that a decision on the alliance needs 'to be taken now' so that they could start working in their constituencies.

The lawmaker added that if the Sena was to contest all 48 seats in the state on its own, 'the likely nominees will have to be announced soon'.

A BJP MP told the newspaper, “Around 90 percent of the sitting Shiv Sena MPs (Lok Sabha) are not sure of retaining their seats and want an alliance. Even the Shiv Sena leadership is keen on retaining its tally (18 seats) in the Lok Sabha because that gives the Sena substantial bargaining space in government formation in 2019.”

“If there is no alliance, we will also suffer but we will also get to contest more seats than we did in 2014. Some 50 percent of the sitting Sena MPs have told us that they are willing to contest on BJP tickets in 2019 if there is no alliance,” the BJP MP added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier expressed that both parties (BJP and Shiv Sena) would suffer if the alliance ends.

Maharashtra has the second largest pool (48) of Lok Sabha seats. Winning a significant chunk of seats in the state would improve chances of either the BJP-led NDA or the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) of forming the government at the Centre.