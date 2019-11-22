Uddhav Thackeray to be Maharashtra CM: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on November 22 said that a consensus has been reached between the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray becoming the next Maharashtra chief minister.

Pawar, while addressing reporters after a joint meeting between the three parties, also said that a press conference will be held by the three parties on November 23."Discussion are continuing. Tomorrow we will also decide when to approach the Governor," Pawar said after the marathon meeting.

According to CNN-News18, Thackeray, after coming out of the venue where the meeting was being held, said that the "future course" of Maharashtra has been decided.

Earlier, Thackeray had addressed a meeting of his legislators at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai where he had said that the process of government formation in Maharashtra is on track.

The Congress and the NCP earlier in the day also held talks with their pre-poll alliance partners- the Peasants Workers Party, the Samajwadi Party, the Swabhimani Paksha and the CPI(M) - before the meeting with Shiv Sena.Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil had said that smaller pre-poll allies of his party and the Congress have backed the idea of forming a government with the Sena to keep the BJP away from power in the state.

NCP leader Nawab Malik had earlier stated that the priority for the three parties is to form the government at the earliest, and that it runs for five years."What is important is the government runs for five years, people's sentiments are respected...Our priority to form the government at the earliest," he had said.

On November 21, after a joint meeting of the Congress and the NCP in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had said "there is complete unanimity" between the two parties on all the issues and that both the parties will hold further discussions with Shiv Sena on November 22.

"Congress and NCP have completed our discussion on all issues. There is complete unanimity. We will move to Mumbai tomorrow and have a meeting with our pre-poll alliance partners. After that, we will have a discussion with the Shiv Sena," Chavan said while addressing the media after the meeting.