Uddhav Thackeray slams CM Shinde for 'silence' on border row with Karnataka, `insult' to Shivaji Maharaj

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST

Addressing a rally at Chikhli in Buldhana district, the former chief minister claimed that projects headed for Maharashtra were diverted to Gujarat due to the Assembly elections in that state.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday lambasted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his `silence' on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's alleged insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the border dispute with neighbouring Karnataka.

''I fear that Karnataka is going to the polls next year and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has staked claim to Akkalkot and Solapur (in Maharashtra). Next year, these two places may be handed over to Karnataka,'' Thackeray alleged.

The Sena leader further said in a sarcastic tone that the Maharashtra chief minister might conclude that as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to get back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), there is no harm in handing over 40 villages to Karnataka.

Shinde was also silent on the governor's controversial remarks about Shivaji Maharaj, he alleged.

Claiming that nearly 1,000 farmers had committed suicide in Vidarbha in recent months, Thackeray said if he had been chief minister, he would not have allowed such suicides to take place.