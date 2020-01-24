App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uddhav Thackeray says have not changed my saffron colour despite finding new allies in Maharashtra

Thackeray, whose party espoused Hindutva from early on, ditched the BJP after the Assembly polls last year and formed government with the help of the Congress and the NCP.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that though he had found new allies in state politics, he had not changed his "saffron" colour.

Thackeray, whose party espoused Hindutva from early on, ditched the BJP after the Assembly polls last year and formed government with the help of the Congress and the NCP.

The Shiv Sena on Thursday felicitated Uddhav for fulfilling his promise to his father and late Sena founder Bal Thackeray that he would install a Shiv Sena chief minister in the state. January 23 is Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary.

Close

"I have chosen a new political path by taking along old political rivals as allies. I have not changed my colour, my core ("Antarang"). It continues to remain saffron," he said, apparently countering criticism that he forsake Hindutva for the sake of power.

related news

Uddhav's remark also followed a barb from his estranged cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who, speaking at his party's function earlier in the evening, said "I don't change the colour of my party to form the government."

Hitting out at the BJP, Uddhav alleged that the former ally broke its pre-poll promise (to share the chief minister's post) and tried to label him as a liar. "The BJP had broken ties with the Sena in 2014 and formed government with 'invisible' support. It was then that when you (BJP) were exposed," he said. In 2014, the BJP and Shiv Sena fought the state elections separately but the Sena joined the BJP government as a partner later.

(With PTI inputs)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 09:18 am

tags #Congress #Hindutva #India #Maharashtra #NCP #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.