Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to be Maharashtra CM: Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on November 22, said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray has "given his consent" to become the chief minister of Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had earlier on November 22, said that a consensus has been reached between the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress on Thackeray taking up the top post.

Earlier, Thackeray had addressed a meeting of his legislators at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai where he had said that the process of government formation in Maharashtra is on track. After a marathon meeting between the three parties in Mumbai, top leaders from NCP and the Congress had said that the discussions will continue further, and that the parties will decide on November 23 when to approach the Governor for staking claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

The Congress and the NCP, earlier in the day, also held talks with their pre-poll alliance partners- the Peasants Workers Party, the Samajwadi Party, the Swabhimani Paksha and the CPI(M) - before the meeting with Shiv Sena. Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil had said that smaller pre-poll allies of his party and the Congress have backed the idea of forming a government with the Sena to keep the BJP away from power in the state.