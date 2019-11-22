App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 10:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to be Maharashtra CM: Sanjay Raut

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had earlier on November 22 said that a consensus has been reached between the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress on Thackeray assuming the top post.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on November 22, said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray has "given his consent" to become the chief minister of Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had earlier on November 22, said that a consensus has been reached between the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress on Thackeray taking up the top post.

Earlier, Thackeray had addressed a meeting of his legislators at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai where he had said that the process of government formation in Maharashtra is on track. After a marathon meeting between the three parties in Mumbai, top leaders from NCP and the Congress had said that the discussions will continue further, and that the parties will decide on November 23 when to approach the Governor for staking claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

Close

The Congress and the NCP, earlier in the day, also held talks with their pre-poll alliance partners- the Peasants Workers Party, the Samajwadi Party, the Swabhimani Paksha and the CPI(M) - before the meeting with Shiv Sena. Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil had said that smaller pre-poll allies of his party and the Congress have backed the idea of forming a government with the Sena to keep the BJP away from power in the state.

related news

NCP leader Nawab Malik had earlier stated that the priority for the three parties is to form the government at the earliest, and that it runs for five years."What is important is the government runs for five years, people's sentiments are respected...Our priority to form the government at the earliest," he had said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #Congress #India #NCP #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.