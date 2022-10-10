English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC; Poll panel to take call on allocation

    Sources in the poll panel on Monday confirmed that the alternative symbols and names have been submitted by both factions for allocation.

    PTI
    October 10, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST

    The Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena have formally submitted to the Election Commission their choice of three symbols and names each after the party’s ’bow and arrow’ symbol was frozen by the poll panel.


    Sources in the poll panel on Monday confirmed that the alternative symbols and names have been submitted by both factions for allocation.


    The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. Also, the symbols submitted should not be already frozen. Asked if the EC can allocate the submitted symbol even if it is not from the list of ’free symbols’ available with the EC but fulfils the other conditions, a former EC functionary replied in the affirmative.


    ”The allocation of a symbol is the prerogative of the Commission. In such cases, it may allocate the symbol which is not in the list of free symbols available with the state chief electoral officer,” the former functionary explained.


    On Saturday, the EC had barred both Shiv Sena factions from using the party name and its election symbol in the November 3 Andheri East assembly bypolls.

    Close

    Related stories


    In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the Commission asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.


    Thackeray had on Sunday asked the Commission to finalise one of three symbols- a trident, burning torch, and rising Sun- finalised by his camp and a name without delay ahead of the bypoll. The Thackeray faction is contesting the bypolls.


    The BJP, an ally of Shinde group, has also decided to contest. As October 14 is the last date of filing nominations, the EC decision on the alternative symbols and names of the two factions is likely soon.

    The Thackeray faction is contesting the bypolls. The BJP, an ally of Shinde group, has also decided to contest. As October 14 is the last date of filing nominations, the EC decision on the alternative symbols and names of the two factions is likely soon.

    PTI
    Tags: #Eknath Shinde #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 05:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.