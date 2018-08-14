App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uddhav Thackeray: Earlier media kept a watch on government, now its vice versa

He encouraged the media not to succumb to government pressure and take charge, adding that in a democracy people are supreme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today criticised the government for keeping a watch on the media. He mocked the government saying earlier the media used to keep a tab on government activities, but now it’s the other way round. Thackeray has never shied away from criticising the BJP government.

As reported by the India Today, speaking at a media awards function in Mumbai organised by the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh, he lashed out at the government.

Thackeray said, "One now hears whether a second Emergency is stealthily coming through the back door. Earlier the media kept a watch on the government. Now the government is keeping a watch on the media. Media is the fourth pillar of democracy, but the situation makes one feel whether this pillar is wobbling or what?"

He encouraged the media not to succumb to government pressure and take charge, adding that in a democracy people are supreme.

He further questioned the media by stating how can anyone write anything once the pen gathers rust?

Thackeray criticised catchy slogans and phrases like “GaribiHatao" and "Acche Din" and said that such slogans have damaged the country of doing more harm than good.

He recalled Jawaharlal Nehru's slogan of uprooting corruption and hanging the corrupt once the government comes to power and said, "Since then there is this fashion of making catchy slogans or phrases. Is it possible to give housing for all by 2022 and doubling of farm income?"
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 04:14 pm

tags #India #Shiv Sena #Trending News

