you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uddhav Thackeray assures cadre: Chhagan Bhujbal, family won't be inducted into Shiv Sena

Some had concerns that loyal leaders would suffering due to influx of turncoats from other parties

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has assured party workers that senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal or his family members will not be inducted into the party.

Thackeray said this to Sena workers from Nashik, where Bhujbal hails from.

There were concerns in Sena ranks over speculation that Bhujbal may join the party. This came after NCP and its ally Indian National Congress were rocked by a series of defections over the last few days.

The Sena chief was in Nashik to hold discussions about preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Speculation was rife that Bhujbal, his son Pankaj, a sitting Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Nandgaon, and nephew Sameer were likely to join the Sena. Bhujbal has,  however,  dismissed this.

Recently, Mumbai NCP chief Sachin Ahir joined the Sena.

While defections may seemingly strengthen BJP and Shiv Sena -- or weaken the opposition -- not all within the two saffron parties are pleased. Some party leaders have claimed that loyal leaders are suffering due to influx of turncoats from other parties.

Bhujbal had started his political career with the Shiv Sena before jumping to the Congress in 1991. Then, he went to former Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar’s NCP after it split from the Congress.

The BJP-Shiv Sena is hoping to improve its 2014 performance. In the previous Assembly polls, the BJP had won 122 out of the total 288 seats. Shiv Sena had won 63. The Congress and the NCP had bagged 42 and 41 seats, respectively. All of these four major parties had fought separately. The BJP and the Sena had forged a post-poll alliance to form government.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

