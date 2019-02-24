App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uddhav Thackeray asks party workers to ensure BJP-Sena victory

Thackeray held a meeting of party MPs, district and taluka chiefs at the party headquarters to devise a strategy for the polls. It was the first meeting after a decision was taken to join hands with the BJP for the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on February 23 appealed to the leaders and office bearers of his party to ensure the victory of BJP-Sena alliance in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Thackeray held a meeting of party MPs, district and taluka chiefs at the party headquarters to devise a strategy for the polls. It was the first meeting after a decision was taken to join hands with the BJP for the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

The directives assume significance as a section of grassroots party workers are not happy with his decision to ally with the BJP.

Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe said, "Uddhav ji believes in a two-way approach towards party workers. He gives them guidance and takes their advice." He said Thackeray was conducting meetings at various levels, to clear doubts and answer queries of grassroot workers regarding the alliance.

Meanwhile, another Sena leader quoted Thackeray as saying tthe Sena-BJP alliance's victory was very important for the country and all party workers should strive hard for it.

He also said efforts should be made at the local level to pave the way for the alliance's victory.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 08:30 am

tags #2019 Lok Sabha election #BJP-Sena alliance #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.