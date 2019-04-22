App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uddhav Thackeray asks Opposition to declare PM candidate

Addressing a rally at Satara in western Maharashtra, Thackeray also took a dig at the sitting NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale who is in the fray against Sena's Narendra Patil.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray challenged the Opposition to announce their Prime Ministerial nominee.

"Before challenging the BJP-Sena alliance, the Opposition should decide their candidate for the post of prime minister," the Sena chief said.

He said the Satara MP is known for his least attendance in Parliament.

"People of Satara should decide whether they want a candidate who would speak in Lok Sabha or the current one known for speaking nothing<" Thackeray said.

In Maharashtra, which sends 48 number of MPs to Lok Sabha, the main poll battle lies between the saffron combine of the Sena-BJP and the alliance of the Congress and the NCP.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 08:28 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

