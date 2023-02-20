Uddhav faction moves SC against EC order allotting ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol to Shinde faction

On February 20, the Uddhav Thackeray faction approached the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge the order of the Election Commission (EC) that allocates the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction.

The case was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud for a hearing tomorrow, February 21. However, the bench asked the lawyers to mention it again tomorrow as the case was not on the mentioning list.

The SC is slated to hear the petitions pertaining to the Maharashtra crisis from February 21 onwards.

The EC on February 17 recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it.

In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it until the completion of the assembly bypolls in the state. The Commission said MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena moves SC against EC decision The Uddhav Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5 per cent of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order. Crisis in Maharashtra A crisis erupted in the state following an open revolt in the Shiv Sena. On June 29, 2022, the apex court refused to stay the directive of the Maharashtra governor to the then 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test to prove its majority, after which Thackeray quit office. On August 23, 2022, a three-judge bench of the top court, headed by then chief justice N V Ramana, referred the petitions filed by the two Sena factions to the five-judge bench, raising several constitutional questions related to defections, merger and disqualification. It said the batch of petitions raised important issues related to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution pertaining to disqualification, powers of the speaker and governor and judicial review. The apex court had said that the proposition of law laid down by the Constitution Bench in the Nabam Rebia case stands on contradictory reasoning, which requires gap-filling to uphold constitutional morality. The Tenth Schedule seeks to prevent the defection of elected and nominated members and contains stringent provisions against defections.

