Uddhav faction moves SC against EC order allotting ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol to Shinde faction

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

The SC is slated to hear the petitions pertaining to the Maharashtra crisis from February 21 onwards.

Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Ekanth Shinde. (Representative Image)

On February 20, the Uddhav Thackeray faction approached the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge the order of the Election Commission (EC) that allocates the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction.

The case was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud for a hearing tomorrow, February 21. However, the bench asked the lawyers to mention it again tomorrow as the case was not on the mentioning list.

The EC on February 17 recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it.