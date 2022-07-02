Udaipur killing: NIA-ATS teams present accused before court

Teams from the National Investigation Agency and the Anti-Terrorism Squad on Saturday presented the four men arrested in the Udaipur tailor’s murder case before a court here.

Prior to this, a police team from Jaipur took the accused — Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad and their accomplices Asif and Mohseen — to the office of the ATS’ Special Operations Group.

According to sources, the NIA has collected all documentary evidences from the ATS.

Akhtari and Mohammad allegedly hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop on June 28 for extending supporting to now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

Additional police force has been deployed at the court as well as in city areas for security reasons.