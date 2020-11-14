UAE’s new secular legal framework is part of a revolution which could reshape Middle East

In the centre of the Family Tree Room, a painted ceramic map climbs from floor to ceiling: Yas, apical ancestor of the tribe of the Bani Yas, flowering into the images of the sons of President Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, among the world’s most powerful rulers.

European renderings of such genealogies, as well as many Islamic variants, often have God playing gardener, nurturing the rise of the royal clan. In the Family Tree Room, though, there is no invocation of divinity. The message to the thousands who file through the room is stark: greatness is fated to be its own guard.

For millions of Indians, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home. Few even noticed, though, as the country this past week began its journey into a revolution that will transform lives, and reshape the region.

Newspaper articles cheerfully reporting that UAE residents can now legally drink understate the sheer scale and audacity of the reforms: Everything from marriage, inheritance and divorce is facing significant restructuring; immunities for the perpetrators of so-called honour killings have been removed and harsh new punishments proscribed for stalking; suicide and attempted suicide have been decriminalised; even allow cohabitation for unmarried couples.

For all practical purposes, the will of the State has replaced religion and custom as the foundation of the UAE’s civil society, instead tying its citizens and residents into a new relationship with the State mediated through law.

How this has come about—and why—goes to the heart of the unfolding crisis in the Middle-East. In the early 1970s, as Petro-States like the UAE saw religion as a means to gain legitimacy in the face of new ideological currents, like radical nationalism and Islamism. In 1974, scholar William Ballantyne has recorded, a conference of eminent Islamic lawyers recommended countries eject colonial-era substantial law, and replace it instead with the shari’a. From the mid-1980s, the United Arab Emirates legislated new civil laws “four-square on the basis of the shari’a”.

Educated under the mentorship of the Islamist ideologue Ezzedine Ibrahim, Muhammad Bin Zayed—the UAE’s crown-prince and most powerful figure, though his ailing brother remains titular head—grew up sympathetic to the neo-fundamentalist tendencies that swept the region after the Iranian revolution, and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Islah—the UAE’s own affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood, built in the main by educated Egypt imported to meet the emirate’s need for bureaucrats—was seen by the royal family as a force for piety and social conservatism. The Emirati journalist Sultan al-Qassemi has claimed Islah emerged as a “state within a state” by the early 1990s, using state patronage to influence politics, and pushing the legal system towards greater shari’a compliance.

Few credible biographical accounts exist of Bin Zayed’s ideological journey. From Robert Wirth’s excellent telling of the story, though, it appears 9/11 led the crown prince to realise that the jihadists posed an irreducible threat to the monarchical order he represented.

Islamist schoolteachers, who had introduced textbooks vilifying other religions and exulting in violent jihad, were removed. Islamist political activism was ruthlessly shut down: the UAE today is, indeed, arguably the most sophisticated security state in the region, after Israel.

Even as Bin Zayed spearheaded efforts to separate mosque from state—carving out a kind of “Emirati exception”—the authoritarian system that bound together the region began to collapse under the weight of the so-called Arab Spring. Leaders like Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, saw the Arab Spring as an opportunity to fill this vacuum through proxies, using the constellation of Islamist parties around the Muslim Brotherhood.

The UAE emerged at the centre of efforts to ensure Islamists could not capitalise on the new opportunities. Together with Saudi Arabia’s powerful—and ruthless—crown prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, Bin Zayed helped the Egyptian military depose the country’s elected, Islamist president in 2013.

In 2015, the UAE waded into Libya’s civil war, joining Russia and Egypt in pushing back against Turkish-backed. Leveraging the UAE’s commercial ports, the UAE emerged as a player in the Horn of Africa, pushing back against al-Shabaab jihadists. There are even reports that Bin Zayed attempted to persuade the United States to assassinate top Taliban officials harboured in Qatar, instead of pursuing peace negotiations.

The contestation climaxed in 2017, when Bin Zayed orchestrated a crippling embargo imposed against his Persian Gulf neighbour, Qatar—aimed at punishing the rival emirate’s intimate embrace of the region’s largest Islamic party, the Muslim Brotherhood.

Earlier this summer, the Emirates and Israel to establish full diplomatic relations, bringing a decade-long cooperation in technology and defence overground—a dramatic consequence of Bin Zayed’s efforts to create an anti-Islamist geopolitical coalition that can marginalise Turkey and Qatar.

New Delhi has also been a major efforts of the new UAE-Saudi Arabia axis in the Middle-East, benefitting from unprecedented counter-terrorism cooperation over the last decade. In 1999, the UAE even declined assistance when an Indian Airlines jet hijacked to Kabul transited through Dubai; now, intelligence cooperation against the Lashkar-e-Taiba, al-Qaeda and Islamic State have become routine, sometimes to Islamabad’s irritation.

Legitimacy for Bin Zayed’s efforts has come, in part, from support he has recruited from quietist Islamic traditions—religious sects sometimes loosely described Sufi. Abu Dhabi, in particular, has invested in theological centres in Libya and Egypt, in a bid to challenge the Salafist clerics the jihadist movement draws inspiration from. UAE-backed scholars like Abdallah bin Bayyah have called for a new kind of political order, built on the separation of mosque and state.

For cynics, the aggressive anti-Islamism represented by leaders like Bin Zayed is simply a window-dressing for authoritarianism, driven principally by the urge to repress the only credible political opposition. This explanation is too simple: in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria and Libya, Islamists have engendered devastation—most of all, on their fellow Muslims. Like many in the region, Bin Zayed understands jihadism, correctly, to be a fundamental civilisational threat, to be resisted at all costs.

There’s more than a few reasons, though, to ask how successful Bin Zayed’s efforts to revolutionise the civil societies of the Persian Gulf will prove.

First up, the UAE—and other Persian Gulf petro-states—aren’t useful templates for the region as a whole. The UAE, where just one in ten residents is a citizen, is relatively invulnerable to religious neo-fundamentalism; the State, in spite of the multiple economic shocks it has suffered since 2008, is relatively robust and well-administered. That isn’t true, though, of the larger countries of the Middle-East.

Perhaps more important, leaders like Bin Zayed and Prince Salman will have to demonstrate that secularisation can build accountable political system where individual rights and liberties—crushed by Islamists and secular authoritarians alike—are respected. The savage violence of Saudi Arabia against political dissidents—even women demanding basic civil rights, like Loujain al-Hathloul—does not inspire confidence.

Either way, though, the power struggle between the UAE and Saudi Arabia on one side, and Qatar and Turkey on the other, will lay the foundations for what the Middle-East will look like in coming decades. Doha has already responded, promising greater democratisation by 2021; other geopolitical moves and counter-moves will follow.

New Delhi has real equities in what emerges from this contestation. The own-goals India has scored in recent months aren’t helping. The ugly invective unleashed by some Hindu nationalists on social media have helped legitimise and empower enemies of India across the Middle-East; news of communal violence, too, has raised concern across the region, even among figures traditionally sympathetic to the country.

In essence, the UAE’s decision to begin building a new kind of social order stems from the realisation that how we behave at home has implications for our place in the world, and what we can gain from it. It’s a lesson India could do well to also reflect on.