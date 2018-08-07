Two NDA allies may abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha deputy chair poll

Moneycontrol News

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Shiv Sena, both of which are members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, could abstain from voting in the election for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson's post, News18 reported.

The election will be held on August 9, the penultimate day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The SAD and Shiv Sena are reportedly upset after media reports suggested that JD(U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh will be the NDA's candidate for the post.

The SAD is also upset because party MP Naresh Gujral was earlier considered a strong contender.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been approached by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to gather support for the NDA candidate. KCR is expected to give an answer after consulting members of his party, News18 reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal have three seats each in Rajya Sabha. Their abstention could dent support for the NDA's candidate since the Opposition already outnumbers the NDA in the upper house.

The NDA currently holds 90 of Rajya Sabha's 245 seats, while the Opposition holds 112, which is the halfway mark.

Vandana Chavan from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is believed to be a front-runner for the post of the upper house's Vice Chair, News18 reported.

Parties such as the AIADMK, TRS, YSR Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD), whose votes are uncertain, could hold the deciding votes.