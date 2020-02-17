App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Two JVM MLAs join Congress, hours after party's merger with BJP

The JVM(P) had won three seats in the 2019 assembly polls

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI

Hours after Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party, two of its legislators, Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey joined Congress on February 17.

Congress is a part of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The JMM-led alliance had swept the polls held in the state last year.

The two MLAs, who were sacked by Marandi earlier for hobnobbing with Congress, joined the party in the presence of senior Congress leaders RPN Singh and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Close

The JVM(P) had won three seats in the 2019 assembly polls.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance had won 47 of the state's 81 seats, while the then ruling BJP, which ploughed a lonely furrow, bagged 25

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present at a public rally where he welcomed Marandi, a respectable tribal leader and the first chief minister of Jharkhand, back into the saffron party.

Shah also assured the tribal leader that he will get due respect and responsibility in the BJP.

"I am delighted that Babulal Marandi has returned to BJP. I was working for his return since 2014 when I became the party president," Shah told the gathering.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

