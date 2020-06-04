Two Gujarat Congress MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Two Gujarat Congress Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have tendered their resignations ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections for four seats from the state.

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi said Congress MLAs Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary met him on June 3 and handed over their resignations.

"I have accepted their resignations. They now cease to be legislators," Trivedi told reporters in Gandhinagar on June 4.

Patel represented Karjan seat of Vadodara, while Chaudhary had won from Kaprada seat of Valsad.

Earlier, in March also, five MLAs of the Congress had resigned.

In the 182-member state Assembly, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 103 MLAs and the opposition Congress now has 66 legislators.

Names of five candidates — three from the BJP and two from the Congress — were recently announced for elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

The BJP has fielded Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramila Bara and Narhari Amin, while the Congress has fielded senior leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki for the polls.



