App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Two Congress MLAs resign in Goa, set to join BJP

Shirodkar and Sopte met BJP National President Amit Shah on October 16 and later said they will be joining the party

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a major setback to the Congress in Goa, two of its Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte -- resigned as legislators on October 16, Speaker Pramod Sawant said.

The two MLAs are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid its vigorous efforts to strengthen the thin majority of its alliance government in the state.

Shirodkar and Sopte met BJP National President Amit Shah on October 16 and later said they will be joining the party.

BJP sources said more opposition MLAs may join its ranks.

related news

With this, the Congress' strength in the 40-member Assembly reduced to 14 from 16.

"Congress legislators Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte faxed their resignations as members of the Assembly to my office. We have received their resignations," Sawant told PTI.

Sopte, 54, represented the Mandrem Assembly constituency in North Goa district and Shirodkar, 66, was elected from the Shiroda in South Goa district.

Both the legislators had gone to Delhi on October 15, fuelling speculation that they might quit the Congress and join the BJP.

Goa was witnessing hectic political activity against the backdrop of the ill-health of Chief minister Manohar Parrikar. He is currently being treated by doctors from state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital at his private residence at Dona Paula, near Panaji.

Prior to the resignations of Sopte and Shirodkar, the Congress was the single largest party in the state Assembly with 16 MLAs.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 01:55 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Goa #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.