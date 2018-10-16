Two Congress MLAs resign in Goa, set to join BJP

In a major setback to the Congress in Goa, two of its Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte -- resigned as legislators on October 16, Speaker Pramod Sawant said.

The two MLAs are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid its vigorous efforts to strengthen the thin majority of its alliance government in the state.

Shirodkar and Sopte met BJP National President Amit Shah on October 16 and later said they will be joining the party.

BJP sources said more opposition MLAs may join its ranks.

With this, the Congress' strength in the 40-member Assembly reduced to 14 from 16.

"Congress legislators Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte faxed their resignations as members of the Assembly to my office. We have received their resignations," Sawant told PTI.

Sopte, 54, represented the Mandrem Assembly constituency in North Goa district and Shirodkar, 66, was elected from the Shiroda in South Goa district.

Both the legislators had gone to Delhi on October 15, fuelling speculation that they might quit the Congress and join the BJP.

Goa was witnessing hectic political activity against the backdrop of the ill-health of Chief minister Manohar Parrikar. He is currently being treated by doctors from state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital at his private residence at Dona Paula, near Panaji.

Prior to the resignations of Sopte and Shirodkar, the Congress was the single largest party in the state Assembly with 16 MLAs.

(With inputs from PTI)