Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 10:25 PM IST

Two Congress MLAs decide to join TRS

The MLAs further said they would quit their Assembly memberships and contest as TRS candidates, if necessary.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a setback to Congress in Telangana, two party MLAs on March 2 announced their decision to join TRS in the interest of Adivasis and for the development of their constituencies.

In a press statement, the two MLAs Rega Kantha Rao (Pinapaka) and Atram Sakku (Asifabad)- said they recently met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and discussed the problems relating to education, health and 'Podu' farming, facing STs, especially Adivasis.

Rao had assured that the issues would be addressed and that he would personally visit areas inhabited by Adivasis, they said.

They also believed that the issues of Adivasis would be addressed under the leadership of Rao. Hence, they have decided to join TRS.

They further said they would quit their Assembly memberships and contest as TRS candidates, if necessary. With the two MLAs quitting the party, the strength of Congress in the Assembly would be down to 17.

In the December 7 assembly elections held last year, the Congress had won 19 seats. The TRS had returned to power in the elections, winning 88 out of the total 119 seats.
