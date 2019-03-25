Two candidates file papers for lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland

Two candidates filed their papers for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland on March 25, the last date for filing of nomination, officials said.

The election to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland and the byelection to the Aonglenden Assembly constituency will be held on April 11.

Two candidates - Hayithung Tungoe of National People's Party (NPP) and Dr M M Thromwa Konyak of Indian Christian Secular Party (ICSP) submitted their documents on the last day of filing nominations for the Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland, the officials said.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) party nominee Tokheho Yepthomi and Congress candidate K L Chishi had already submitted their documents on March 22.

Chishi is also a former chief minister of the state.

Four candidates - Yepthomi, Chishi, Tungoe and Konyak - have filed their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland, the officials said.

Five candidates have filed their nomination for the bypoll to the Aonglenden Assembly seat, officials said.

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of sitting NDPP MLA Imtikumzuk in September last year.

Alemjonshi Longkumer (Congress), Toshipokba Longkumer (NPF) and O Tinujungshi Longkumer (NPP), who is also the younger brother of Late Imtikumzuk filed the nominations for the bypoll on March 25, said Deputy Commissioner and District Election officer Rajesh Soundararajan.

PDA consensus candidate and NDPP nominee Sharingain Longkumer had filed his nomination for the bypoll on March 22.

Scrutiny of documents will be conducted on March 26 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 28.