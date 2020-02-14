App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Twitter locked out our handle for speaking truth about liberals, says Karnataka BJP

Party sources said on Thursday it's twitter account was blocked for a few hours on February 11, allegedly due to reporting by multiple verified twitter accounts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Karnataka BJP has alleged its twitter handle was blocked for a few hours by social media giant Twitter for "speaking the truth about liberals."

Party sources said on Thursday it's twitter account was blocked for a few hours on February 11, allegedly due to reporting by multiple verified twitter accounts.

There were no tweets on the timeline of the state BJP's Twitter handle after 9.55 p.m on February 10.

The official twitter handle of the state BJP (@BJP4Karnataka) was however, restored on February 12.

"Dear Friends, It is unfortunate that Our Handle was locked out by Twitter for speaking the truth about Liberals. We will not step back in our efforts to bring out the truth in the public domain. A BIG THANKS for Your support and encouragement. SATYAMEVA JAYATE ! Jai Hind," Karnataka BJP had tweeted on Wednesday.

Interestingly, a February 10 tweet by the state BJP is not available on its handle.

Twitter cited violation of its rules as the reason for the tweet's non-availability.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 10:31 am

tags #BJP #India #Karnataka #Politics #Twitter

