Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter founder defends decision to not suspend Alex Jones

Jack Dorsey explained Jones did not violate Twitter’s policies and that the social media giant would not give in to outside forces

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twitter chief executive and co-founder Jack Dorsey posted tweets on Tuesday explaining why the social networking site had not suspended Alex Jones and his associated accounts.

Dorsey said that Jones had not violated any of the company’s rules and policies, and added that if he did, suspension would be enforced. He also specified Twitter would not succumb to pressure from outside sources and that it was the duty of journalists to document and verify information so that the public can form their own views.

His tweets immediately drew criticism and piled on to the debate over what constitutes hate speech and how tech firms have to be responsible in regulating information flows while, at the same time, staying neutral.

According to a report in The Washington Post, historian at Princeton University Kevin M Kruse slammed Dorsey for being blind towards Jones’ online behaviour. A former communications director for Twitter also criticised Dorsey’s decision saying that Jones is complicit in encouraging his followers to harass and/or threaten people, often victims.

Dorsey’s decision comes as Twitter has been panned by Conservative politicians, who say that the company is left-biased and constantly censors right-leaning frontrunners.

Jones has recently been banned by Spotify, Facebook, Apple, YouTube, and even online porn site YouPorn, for spreading baseless conspiracy theories on his website Infowars. Some of these theories include: the 9/11 World Trade Centre attack was coordinated by the US government and that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which claimed the lives of 20 children, was staged.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 11:08 am

tags #Alex Jones #Companies #Politics #Twitter #world

