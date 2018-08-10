Twitter founder defends decision to not suspend Alex Jones

Twitter chief executive and co-founder Jack Dorsey posted tweets on Tuesday explaining why the social networking site had not suspended Alex Jones and his associated accounts.



Truth is we’ve been terrible at explaining our decisions in the past. We’re fixing that. We’re going to hold Jones to the same standard we hold to every account, not taking one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories.

— jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

Dorsey said that Jones had not violated any of the company’s rules and policies, and added that if he did, suspension would be enforced. He also specified Twitter would not succumb to pressure from outside sources and that it was the duty of journalists to document and verify information so that the public can form their own views.

His tweets immediately drew criticism and piled on to the debate over what constitutes hate speech and how tech firms have to be responsible in regulating information flows while, at the same time, staying neutral.



Have you considered adding a new rule against users who harass the parents of dead kindergartners so much that they have to go into hiding? https://t.co/IoYRLZZKqG

— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 8, 2018

According to a report in The Washington Post, historian at Princeton University Kevin M Kruse slammed Dorsey for being blind towards Jones’ online behaviour. A former communications director for Twitter also criticised Dorsey’s decision saying that Jones is complicit in encouraging his followers to harass and/or threaten people, often victims.

Dorsey’s decision comes as Twitter has been panned by Conservative politicians, who say that the company is left-biased and constantly censors right-leaning frontrunners.