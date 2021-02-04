Tweets on farmers' stir a conspiracy to defame India: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)

Taking a dim view of tweets by some prominent international celebrities and activists in support of the farmers'' protests, BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday claimed there was an international consipracy to defame India and create chaos and unrest in the country.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, the former Maharashtra chief minister said some external forces do not want any stability in the country and this been now exposed through these tweets.

"How an international conspiracy is going on has been revealed with the tweets. India is being defamed using the platform of farmers'' protest," Fadnavis said.

It has now come to fore how schemes are being made to create chaos and unrest in the country, he said.

The Centre on Wednesday hit out at global celebrities like singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for their support to the farmers'' protests, saying the "temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" is neither accurate nor responsible.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi border points for over two months against the Centre''s three new farm laws.

Asked about allegations of objectionable remarks made at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune last week, Fadnavis said permission should not have been given for the event.

The Pune police on Tuesday registered a case against former Aligarh Muslim University student Sharjeel Usmani for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his comments at the conclave on January 30.