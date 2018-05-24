App
May 24, 2018 07:49 AM IST

Tuticorin violence: DMK, allies call dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu today called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25, condemning the police action against protestors in Tuticorin, in which 11 people lost their lives in the last two days.

The DMK had yesterday called for an all-party protest at all the district headquarters on May 25 to condemn the police firing in Tuticorin district.

In a statement issued late tonight, the DMK said instead of the all-party protest, a bandh would be observed on May 25 to condemn the police action and demand the closure of the Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tuticorin district.

Stating that the people living in Tuticorin and its neighbouring districts were angered by the police action against the agitators, the release said, "The bandh will also reflect the feelings of Tamils."

"The DMK, the All India National Congress, the Dravidar Kazhagam, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the CPI, the CPI(M), the Indian Union Muslim League, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi will participate in the day-long state-wide protest," it added.

 

