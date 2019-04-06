App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Turf war between Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar, says SAD chief

"There is a turf war between Amarinder and Sunil Jakhar. Amarinder does not want candidates proposed by Jakhar and the Punjab Congress chief also does not want inclusion of names of candidates which have support of Amarinder. There is an open fight between both of them," Badal claimed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on April 6 claimed there was a turf war between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar over shortlisting of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. He alleged that several Congress leaders had rebelled against those who had been given tickets.

"Congress ticket aspirants have rebelled against those who have been given tickets," he told reporters in Kurali, about 25 km from here.

"Congress ticket aspirants have rebelled against those who have been given tickets," he told reporters in Kurali, about 25 km from here.

Former Congress MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee, who was denied ticket from the Jalandhar seat, had said that he would take a call on contesting as an independent candidate after consulting his supporters and family.

The Congress has nominated sitting MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary from Jalandhar.

Former MP Santosh Chaudhary has also expressed resentment for being ignored. The Congress has given ticket to sitting Chabbewal MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal from the Hoshiarpur seat instead of Chaudhary.

Amloh MLA Randeep Singh Nabha had also declared not to campaign for Preneet Kaur for the Patiala seat after his candidature was ignored.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur attended a rally in favour of SAD candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra from the Anandpur Sahib seat.

"Generally, the discussion on performance of five-year term of the government takes place. But now there is no scope for discussing such issues. People have made up their mind that India needs strong leadership and it can only be given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Thakur.

Talking about his own state, Thakur said he has asked his minister Anil Sharma to campaign for the party.

"Anil Sharma fought on BJP ticket and now Power minister in the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. We have told him to campaign for the BJP," he said.

Anil Sharma had said that he would not campaign against his son Aashray Sharma, who had been declared the Congress candidate in Mandi.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Congress #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #SAD

