Tughlakabad Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Tughlakabad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Tughlakabad is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South East district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 66.37% and in 2013, 66.19% of Tughlakabad's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Sahi Ram of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 33701 votes which was 32.7% of the total votes polled. Sahi Ram polled a total of 103057 (62.4%) votes.

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BSP candidate by a margin of 5946 (6.82%) votes. Ramesh Bidhuri polled 87240 which was 38.98% of the total votes polled.