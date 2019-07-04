TTV Dhinakaran struggles to hold party together as DMK, AIADMK woo leaders

The chief of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), TTV Dhinakaran, is struggling to keep his flock together after a rout in the Lok Sabha polls, according to a report by Economic Times.

The report, quoting party insiders, states that Dhinakaran went to meet his aunt, VK Sasikala, on July 3 in Bengaluru, where she is lodged in prison. A close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala is in jail on charges of corruption.

According to the report, Dhinakaran discussed the challenges that the party is facing, and deliberated on the way ahead.

The AMMK supremo's visit comes after his party's propaganda secretary and former Andipatti legislator, Thanga Tamilselvan, quit the party to join the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on June 29. Before this, another close aide of Dhinakaran's, V Senthil Balaji, had switched over to the DMK in December last year.

Following Balaji's switch, senior party leader VP Kalairajan had followed suit in March this year by joining the DMK.

According to the ET report, apart from DMK, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is also looking to poach AMMK leaders and functionaries.

The report states that functionaries from the AMMK, which was formed following a split from the AIADMK, are returning to the ruling party, and leaders have already been inducted from Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.

Apart from that, former minister and another senior AMMK leader Esakki Subbaiah is set to join the AIADMK on July 6, according to a report by The Hindu.

Party sources told the newspaper that Tamilselvan had differences with Dhinakaran which had come to fore after AMMK's poor performance during the national elections. Others, party leader P Vetrivel said, left "of their own accord".

"Those who have left the party were disciplined for misconduct or had left of their own accord on considerations beyond political motivations," Vetrivel said. However, according to AIADMK leaders quoted by the newspaper, AMMK functionaries have been dissatisfied with Dhinakaran after the poll results.

"Dhinakaran’s party was made of disappointed AIADMK cadre who jumped ship for better political positions. It is natural that they return now, having seen the poll results," a senior AIADMK leader told the newspaper.

According to a report by The Indian Express, AMMK leaders would rather prefer going to the DMK than the AIADMK because while they were holding senior positions in the latter, they are unlikely to get the same or better positions in the ruling party again. On the other hand, DMK has given key positions to leaders who have jumped ships in the past.

Another reason for AMMK leaders switching over to other parties might be Dhinakaran's reduced influence in Tamil Nadu politics. When Dhinakaran won the RK Nagar bypoll in 2017, becoming the first Independent candidate to win a bypoll in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, he was considered to be a threat to the established Dravidian parties in the state.

However, Dhinakaran experienced a number of setbacks after the RK Nagar win. In October 2018, the Madras High Court upheld the disqualification of 18 Tamil Nadu legislators who owed allegiance to Dhinakaran while in February this year, the Delhi High Court's verdict on two-leaf symbol went against the AMMK. According to reports, party leaders felt that the Lok Sabha polls loss was the last straw.