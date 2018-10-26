Truth prevails in Supreme Court: Congress

The Congress on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order on CBI Director Alok Verma, who has been divested of his powers and sent on leave, saying truth has prevailed.

The Modi government's "sinister attempt" to capture the CBI through "lackeys" has fallen flat, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said after the apex court gave the CVC two weeks to complete an inquiry into allegations against Verma and barred interim director M Nageswar Rao from taking any major policy decision.

"Truth prevails in Supreme Court. Modi Government's sinister attempt to capture CBI through lackeys falls flat. A slap in face of tyrants who wanted to pin the last nail in CBI's independence. CVC can't act as Modi Government's pawn but would be supervised by a SC judge to act fairly," Surjewala said on Twitter.

The Central Vigilance Commission inquiry will be conducted under the supervision of a former Supreme Court judge, the apex court ordered.

Hearing Verma's plea challenging the government's decision to divest him of his duties and send him on leave, the court also sought a response from the CVC and the Centre.

Surjewala said the government's interim director was stripped of all powers except daily administration. This was a commentary on a failed government, he said.

"Today, Modiji was again reminded that ‘Modi Rule' fails miserably before ‘Rule of Law'. Brazen attempts to interfere, infiltrate or capture institutions will be banished. People of India will now remind you in 2019 that bad Governments come with an expiry date."

"Modiji, History won't forget how you severely undermined the reputation of two premier institutions, CBI and CVC. In an “exception”, SC has directed that enquiry by the CVC will be monitored by a Retired SC judge. You are the sole reason for this trust deficit," Surjewala tweeted.