Truth has prevailed, Rahul Gandhi should apologise to nation: BJP on Rafale verdict

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President JP Nadda, on November 14, hit hard at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he had tried to mislead the country on the issue Rafale issue and should now apologise.

Nadda said that the Supreme Court of India (SC), in its verdict, had given a clean chit to the government on the Rafale deal.

The apex court, on November 14, dismissed the review petitions against its verdict in the Rafale deal on grounds that they lacked merit, reiterating its clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the fighter jet agreement with French firm Dassault Aviation.

Asserting that truth has prevailed, Nadda said: "From road to Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and his party tried hard to mislead the country on this issue but truth prevailed. I wish Rahul Gandhi would be in country and should apologise to nation."

BJP leaders also took a dig at the former Congress president after the apex court asked him to be careful in future while closing a plea for contempt case against him for wrongly attributing certain comments on the Rafale deal to it.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress and in particular its former president Gandhi must apologise to the country.

Hailing the apex court’s order on the Rafale deal as a victory of the country's national security, Prasad said: "It is recognition of the honest decision making process of the Narendra Modi government...Satayamav Jayate. The Congress party must apologise and Rahul Gandhi in particular must apologise to the country."

"SC rejects review petitions on Rafale deal & raps Rahul Gandhi & asks him to be careful in future. Huge victory for Narendra Modi-led government," BJP General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh tweeted.

Echoing similar sentiments BJP Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said truth has triumphed and that it is a huge victory for the Modi government.

"Truth triumphs. Truth can be bothered but not defeated," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Supreme Court also closed the contempt plea against Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in the Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The court said that Gandhi’s remarks were far from true and he should have refrained from those and could have been careful.