172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|trust-motion-not-listed-in-business-for-tomorrows-rajasthan-assembly-session-5697771.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trust motion not listed in business for tomorrow's Rajasthan Assembly session

Eight ordinances are set to be tabled and a discussion on COVID-19 is planned

Moneycontrol News

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to move a no-confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government in the Assembly session starting August 14, PRS Legislative has reported that the confidence motion is not listed in tomorrow's business.

Instead, eight ordinances are set to be tabled and a discussion on COVID-19 is planned.

Earlier, after a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in which rebel party leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was present, Gehlot had said that they would be moving a confidence motion.

Close

"We could have proved the majority even without these 19 MLAs (Pilot and 18 MLAs who were supporting him), but it would not have given us happiness. We will bring a Vote of Confidence," Gehlot had said.

related news

While stating that the party would be moving a no-confidence motion, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria had said that coronavirus cases in the state are on rise and "law and order situation is badly deteriorating."

He had said that even though the political crisis in the Congress has been resolved, all is still not good in that party as "one is going to east and the other west".

BJP state president Satish Poonai, meanwhile, had said the motion will be moved on August 14.

The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly, and the BJP 72.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 10:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.