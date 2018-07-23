Trump warns Iranian Prez Rouhani to ‘never threaten’ the US again

US President Donald Trump tweeted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday, warning him of retaliation if he ‘threatened’ the US again.

The tweet was written in all caps. He accused Rouhani of using words filled with ‘violence and death’ in his speech and warned that he would retaliate in a historical fashion if the Iranian President made any future threats.



To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Trump ended the tweet with a warning to ‘be cautious,’ further driving home his point.

The tweet comes after a speech Rouhani gave in Tehran, in which he warned Trump to not threaten Iran’s global oil exports. He said a war with Iran would be the ‘mother of all wars’ and further added that if Trump continued to play with the ‘lion’s tail', he would ‘eternally’ regret it.

Although Rouhani was adamant in his wording, he did not dismiss the prospect of a peace agreement, also saying peace with Iran would be the ‘mother of all peace.’

Rouhani had previously criticised the US government in June for the US’ withdrawal from a major deal with Iran’s nuclear programme. He termed Trump’s handling of the deal as ‘appalling and illegal’ and said the Iranians would defend their independence and Islamic values by not giving in to US pressure.