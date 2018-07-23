App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump warns Iranian Prez Rouhani to ‘never threaten’ the US again

This comes after Hassan Rouhani warned the US of a possible war if Trump continued to hamper Iran’s oil exports

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump tweeted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday, warning him of retaliation if he ‘threatened’ the US again.

The tweet was written in all caps. He accused Rouhani of using words filled with ‘violence and death’ in his speech and warned that he would retaliate in a historical fashion if the Iranian President made any future threats.

Trump ended the tweet with a warning to ‘be cautious,’ further driving home his point.

The tweet comes after a speech Rouhani gave in Tehran, in which he warned Trump to not threaten Iran’s global oil exports. He said a war with Iran would be the ‘mother of all wars’ and further added that if Trump continued to play with the ‘lion’s tail', he would ‘eternally’ regret it.

related news

Although Rouhani was adamant in his wording, he did not dismiss the prospect of a peace agreement, also saying peace with Iran would be the ‘mother of all peace.’

Rouhani had previously criticised the US government in June for the US’ withdrawal from a major deal with Iran’s nuclear programme. He termed Trump’s handling of the deal as ‘appalling and illegal’ and said the Iranians would defend their independence and Islamic values by not giving in to US pressure.

Earlier this month, Trump had demanded that all countries importing oil from Iran cease trade operations from November this year. His administration’s aim with this move was to increase pressure on the Islamic Republic.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 11:47 am

tags #Politics #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.