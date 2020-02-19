App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump should not be trusted; he is not Lord Ram: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

He further said that there are many things common between PM Modi and US President Trump.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump should not be trusted upon as he is not Lord Ram, said Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on February 19, News18 has alerted.

The US president will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He would be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.

Ahead of the visit, the Congress leader said, “Trump has already said that India is a developed country. What will we benefit from this deal if we are already developed? As per him (Trump) both America and India are developed nations.”

He further said that there are many things common between PM Modi and US President Trump. “There are many things common between them. Trump considers himself as a macho man and so does PM Modi,” said Chowdhury.

“Trump should not be trusted upon...He is not Lord Ram,” he added.


First Published on Feb 19, 2020 01:14 pm

