Trump officially announces bid for 2024 US Presidential race

Donald Trump aides filed paperwork for a 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday as the former US president greeted supporters at his gilt-edged Florida resort, where he was expected to announce a new White House bid.

"America's comeback starts right now," Trump told a phone-waving crowd of donors and longtime supporters.

Trump's expected announcement late on Tuesday follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.

Nevertheless, Bradley Crate, who has previously worked for Trump political organizations, filed paperwork with the U.S. Federal Election Commission setting up a committee called "Donald J. Trump for President 2024."

The unusually early launch may well be aimed at fending off potential challengers for the party's nomination in 2024, including rising star Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, and Trump's own former vice president, Mike Pence, 63.

It comes as Republicans closed in on the 218 seats they need to take a majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives.

Also read: US Midterm Election Results: Reading the underlying numbers A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken before the midterm elections showed that 53% of Americans and almost one in four Republicans view Trump unfavorably. The poll showed a similar number of Americans viewing Biden unfavorably. Trump plans to launch his campaign nearly two years before the Nov. 5, 2024, election despite these concerns, said two sources familiar with his plans. Pence released a book on Tuesday detailing Trump's unsuccessful pressure campaign to overturn his 2020 defeat. DeSantis, who Trump has given the derisive nickname "Ron DeSanctimonious," handily won re-election last week. On Tuesday afternoon, a plane towed a banner above Mar-a-Lago that read "You lost again Donald! #DeSantis2024." Trump gets a jump on rivals There is a long road ahead before a party nominee is formally selected in 2024 and the first state-level contest is more than a year away. But Trump’s early announcement allows him to pre-empt potential Republican rivals and potentially discourage contenders like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his own former Vice President Mike Pence. DeSantis was re-elected Governor during the recent mid-terms, while Pence has since Biden’s election sought to distance himself from Trump. Other contenders include Texas Governor Greg Abbott, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. ‘Will defeat radical left Democrats’ Trump platformed his announcement on promises to defeat the “radical left Democrats that are destroying the country from within”. “I am your voice ... Together we will be taking on the most corrupt forces and entrenched interests. Our country is being destroyed before your very eyes. So, from now until Election Day in 2024, I will fight like no one has ever fought before. We will defeat the radical left Democrats that are trying to destroy our country from within,” Trump said. He also lashed out at incumbent Joe Biden, calling him “the face of the left-wing”. “The United States cannot take another four years of Biden. It can only take so much … The radical left Democrats have embraced an extreme ideology of government domination and control. Our approach is the opposite one, based on freedom values, individual responsibility and just plain common sense. We will again put America First,” he added. (With inputs from PTI)

Reuters

