Trump officially announces bid for 2024 US Presidential race

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

"America's comeback starts right now," Trump told a phone-waving crowd of donors and longtime supporters.

Donald Trump aides filed paperwork for a 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday as the former US president greeted supporters at his gilt-edged Florida resort, where he was expected to announce a new White House bid.

Trump's expected announcement late on Tuesday follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.

Nevertheless, Bradley Crate, who has previously worked for Trump political organizations, filed paperwork with the U.S. Federal Election Commission setting up a committee called "Donald J. Trump for President 2024."

The unusually early launch may well be aimed at fending off potential challengers for the party's nomination in 2024, including rising star Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, and Trump's own former vice president, Mike Pence, 63.

It comes as Republicans closed in on the 218 seats they need to take a majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives.