TRS will now be called BRS in Lok Sabha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi will now be known as Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Lok Sabha, an official circular said.

The request for a name change was made by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi president who had renamed the party Bharat Rashtra Samithi in October last year.

"…the Competent Authority has vide orders dated 13.6.2023 approved the change of name of party Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi," a circular from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

On October 5 last year, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the name change and the Election Commission approved the proposal on December 8.

Rajya Sabha had already approved it.