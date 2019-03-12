TRS to kick-start Lok Sabha poll campaign from March 17

Telangana chief minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao would kick off the partys campaign for Lok Sabha elections from Karimnagar on March 17.

The first meeting would be held at Karimangar, TRS MP B Vinod Kumar told PTI on March 12.

It would be followed by rallies at other places covering the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Karimnagar has been a stronghold of TRS in the partys journey since 2001.

Rao himself had represented Karimnagar in the Lok Sabha earlier.

TRS is ahead of its rivals in campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls as Raos son and TRS working president K T Rama Rao has been addressing party meetings in preparation for the general elections.

Rama Rao has been seeking 16 seats for his party and one for ally Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM in the Lok Sabha elections to ensure that Telangana gets a better deal post-Lok Sabha elections.

The total number of Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana is 17.

Neither NDA nor UPA is unlikely to form government at the Centre on its own and regional parties would have an important role to play, he had said.

Telangana goes to polls on a single day in the first phase April 11.