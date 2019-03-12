App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRS to kick-start Lok Sabha poll campaign from March 17

Karimnagar has been a stronghold of TRS in the partys journey since 2001.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Telangana chief minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao would kick off the partys campaign for Lok Sabha elections from Karimnagar on March 17.

The first meeting would be held at Karimangar, TRS MP B Vinod Kumar told PTI on March 12.

It would be followed by rallies at other places covering the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Karimnagar has been a stronghold of TRS in the partys journey since 2001.

Rao himself had represented Karimnagar in the Lok Sabha earlier.

TRS is ahead of its rivals in campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls as Raos son and TRS working president K T Rama Rao has been addressing party meetings in preparation for the general elections.

Rama Rao has been seeking 16 seats for his party and one for ally Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM in the Lok Sabha elections to ensure that Telangana gets a better deal post-Lok Sabha elections.

The total number of Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana is 17.

Neither NDA nor UPA is unlikely to form government at the Centre on its own and regional parties would have an important role to play, he had said.

Telangana goes to polls on a single day in the first phase April 11.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Short Birth Intervals Raise Mortality Risk in Babies

Episode 2 - Launch of the Swasth Immunised India initiative by Kareena ...

Karan Johar Doesn't Care About Box Office Success of Kalank, He is Ful ...

Couple Arrested for Indecency in Iran After Clip of Public Marriage Pr ...

Retail Inflation Rises to 4-month High of 2.57% in February

Industrial Growth Slows to 1.7 Per Cent in January

Britain Issues New 'Black Hole' Coin in Honour of Stephen Hawking

Infants Can Judge Friends, Strangers by Laughter

BSP's No to Fancy Raths, High-tech PR, Will Go the Old Fashioned Way W ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Ebix-Yatra deal: Here are all investments Ebix made in India so far

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends above 37500, Nifty at 11301, Nifty Bank surg ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

Apple confirms 'It's show time' event on 25 March, to likely launch a ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Formula One: From sweeping aerodynamic changes to potential loss of ra ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal their fight o ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.