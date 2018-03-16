App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 16, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRS not to support no-confidence motion against NDA govt

The Telugu Desam Party moved a no-confidence motion against the central government in the Lok Sabha today, hours after party president N Chandrababu Naidu announced in Amaravati that the party was exiting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the issue of special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) led by K Chandrasekhar Rao today ruled out its support for the no-confidence motion against the NDA government, describing the move as a "political gimmick".

TRS parliamentary party leader and secretary general K Keshava Rao, however, said his outfit supports the demand for SCS.

Andhra Pradesh's ruling party had yesterday offered to back the YSR Congress' no-confidence motion, but today stated that it "smells a nexus between it (YSR Congress) and the BJP".

Keshava Rao told PTI, "No question (of supporting the no-confidence motion). It is just a political gimmick. Can they muster 50 per cent of the House (to win the motion)?"

Stating that the SCS tag should be negotiated with the Centre, the TRS leader noted that they (TDP and YSRC) had flagged the issue many times and also staged 'dharnas'.

"It is no cause for no-confidence. I do not see any reason for this no-confidence motion", he added.

The TRS has 11 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

tags #India #K Chandrasekhar Rao #Politics #Telangana Rashtra Samiti #TRS

