TRS failed to raise issues concerning Telangana in Lok Sabha: Congress

The ruling TRS in Telangana has failed to raise important issues concerning the state during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, even though the NDA government has not done justice to the state in the last four years, the state Congress alleged today.

"None of the promises made in the Telangana Bill (Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act) were fulfilled. But TRS MPs have failed to raise issues pertaining to Bayyaram steel plant, tribal university, rail coach factory and other failed assurances of the centre," Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters.

The TRS has been supportive of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last four years, he alleged.

"KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) was the first chief minister to support demonetisation and GST. TRS voted for BJP's candidates in the elections for President and Vice-President. He (Rao) preferred BJP candidates with RSS background over Babu Jagjivan Ram's daughter and Dalit icon Meira Kumar and Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalakrishna Devdas Gandhi," Reddy said.

TRS has exposed their friendship with BJP by "abstaining from voting" on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha yesterday, he claimed.

The TPCC president asked why the TRS MPs did not raise the issue of 12 per cent Muslim reservation (an election promise of TRS) in Parliament.

Praising Rahul Gandhi for his speech during the no-confidence motion, he said the Congress president has "completely exposed the failures of the Modi government".

Reddy also praised the gesture shown by Gandhi of hugging the Prime Minister "despite the fact that Modi and his team have been running a hate campaign against him."