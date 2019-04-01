App
Politics
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRS & BJP in partnership, only Congress can fight PM Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi

On his first visit to Telangana after the announcement of the election schedule, he attacked the Prime Minister, saying that while China generates 50,000 jobs every 24 hours, Narendra Modi "snatches away" 27,000 during the same time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress President Rahul Gandhi asserted on Monday that only his party can fight the BJP and accused the ruling TRS of having a "partnership" with the Amit Shah-led outfit.

"He promised two crore jobs (every year). Has anyone of you got jobs?", he asked and alleged that in the last 45 years, the unemployment rate was highest under Modi's five-year regime. Gandhi said if it comes to power, UPA would spend six per cent of the GDP on education, building new colleges, universities and institutions and providing scholarships.

Alleging a "partnership" between the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) and the BJP, he said Rao never criticised the BJP-led government and supported it on issues like the GST and demonetisation. "Modi gets help from Telangana. Remote control is in the hands of Modi"", Gandhi alleged.

"If you vote for TRS you are giving a vote to Narendra Modi and RSS", he alleged. "Only the Congress can fight against Narendra Modi and RSS". He said everyone knows that the TRS is not fighting against Narendra Modi. "Only Congress is fighting and not TRS and only Congress can fight them; we cannot be bought".

Gandhi alleged that Modi always helps 15-20 rich people, and said he waived their loans to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh crore during the last five years. "He (Modi) only spreads hatred and anger wherever he goes, and makes false promises". Gandhi also spoke about 'Nyay (Nyuntam Aay Yojna)'. "I will not tell you lies. It is true and we will guarantee it".

"It's a surgical strike against poverty. Modi did a surgical strike on the poor", Gandhi said. Flaying demonetisation, he said that any economist will say that it's "madness" and even an eight-year-old child will say it will result in huge loss and would hit small traders and SMEs.

"The fight was not against black money or corruption but to snatch money from you and fill the pockets of 15-20 rich people and convert their thousands of crores of black money into white", he said.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

