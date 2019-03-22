App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRS, BJP drop key contenders, Congress fields top leaders in Telangana

The TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti), led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, dropped sitting MP A P Jithender Reddy, who was the party's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, in Mahbubnagar seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The TRS and the BJP ignored key contenders, but a beleaguered Congress fielded senior leaders to send a message it's still in the reckoning, as the Lok Sabha poll scene in Telangana hotted up.

The TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti), led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, dropped sitting MP A P Jithender Reddy, who was the party's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, in Mahbubnagar seat.

The BJP denied ticket to its sitting MP and former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya from Secunderabad seat. And in an interesting development, BJP has fielded Bangaru Shruthi, daughter of former BJP President Bangaru Laxman, from Nagarkurnool constituency.

K Kavitha, daughter of the Chief Minister, is seeking reelection from Nizamabad, while in Khammam, the TRS has named former MP Nama Nageswara Rao, who quit the TDP earlier this week, as its candidate in Khammam. In 2014, the TRS had won 11 seats, the Congress two, while the BJP, the TDP, YSRCP and AIMIM one seat each in Telangana, which has a total of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies.

related news

Polls would be held in single phase on April 11 in the state. This time, the TRS, brimming with confidence after sweeping the assembly elections last December, has said it aims to win nothing short of 16 seats, leaving one for the AIMIM, with which it has teamed up.

The Congress, which won in 19 of the 119 assembly constituencies, is reeling under a string of desertions of its MLAs. As many as nine MLAs have announced their decision to join the TRS, dealing the Congress a huge setback ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

However, the party is putting up a brave front. It has fielded key leaders -- Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Working President A Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy -- to send a message to the party cadre that it means business in the Lok Sabha polls.

"All important leaders are contesting in the elections so that the defeat of the Congress in the assembly poll should not demoralise the cadre that we are on a weak footing", AICC in-charge of Telangana, Rama Chandra Khuntia said.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #TRS

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP's First List in Bengal Pins Hope on Hardcore Politicians, Turncoat ...

Both BJP and Congress Have Failed, Time to Make Citizens’ Voice Hear ...

Pakistan to Receive Much-Needed $2.1 Billion Loan from ‘All-Weather ...

Former India Opener Gambhir Begins Political Journey With BJP

PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20 Year Old Boy From Telangana Dies While Playi ...

Everyone is Googling Their Birthdays to Complete the 'Florida Man' Cha ...

Seven Killed in Separate Road Accidents in UP on Holi

Caught: Gautam Gambhir's Teaming Up with the BJP Comes As Little Surpr ...

'Opposition Natural Habitat of Terror Apologists, Insults Forces': PM ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns flat, Nifty tests 11,500; OMCs, IT ...

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Kansai Nerolac shares slip after CLSA downgrades to 'sell'

Vodafone Idea rights issue should drive healthy growth, say analysts

Defending Hinduism emerges as major occupation for men in western Utta ...

Facebook employees had access to 600mn passwords stored in plain text, ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

BJP CEC meet again today, second list of candidates including those fo ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Eden Hazard inspires Belgium to win over Russia; ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan clears the air on his entry into politics

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

DJ Snake’s Holi concert in Mumbai sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fa ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah's Netflix drama on 2012 gang rape is dire bu ...

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of survivin ...

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

Serena Williams opens up on losing her sister in gun violence and her ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.