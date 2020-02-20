Troubles brewing in Karnataka BJP after Cabinet expansion

Trouble seems to be brewing in the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the recent Cabinet expansion, The Times of India has reported.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that 13 BJP leaders, including the 10 MLAs who had defected from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), would be inducted into the Cabinet. However, only turncoat MLAs were made ministers.

According to the report, BJP MLAs have begun organising themselves in small groups in a show of dissent against Yediyurappa’s style of functioning. They are also critical about CM’s son BY Vijayendra’s alleged interference in Cabinet expansion, allocation of portfolios and administration.

Another reason for the sudden eruption of factionalism is reportedly the leak of information that the central leadership of BJP did not have a role in the last-minute dropping of three names ahead of the ministry expansion early in February.

The move is said to have left some of the hopeful party leaders angry. Senior MLA Umesh Katti and former MLA CP Yogeshwar are reportedly among the ones who are happy about the proceedings at the moment.

Besides these two, other lawmakers such as Murugesh Nirani, Basararaj Patil Yatnal and Mahesh Kumthahalli have also identified themselves with the ‘pressure group’, party members told the publication.

According to a senior leader, some MLAs are also showing dissent as the CM is not lending his ears to their constituency-related issues, said the report.

On February 17, a few lawmakers met at the residence of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, the minister of large and medium scale industries in Yediyurappa’s Cabinet.

Shettar has been irked by the alleged interference of Yediyurappa’s son in the industries department, said the report quoting party members.

Meanwhile, the meeting at Shettar’s residence was downplayed by BJP’s state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

“The meeting at Shettar’s house is an internal matter,” Kateel told the publication.