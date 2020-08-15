Trouble in Tamil Nadu? Deputy CM Panneerselvam’s posters as AIADMK CM candidate spotted

Posters of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam as the ruling party’s chief ministerial candidate have sparked a row within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), nine months ahead of the assembly polls.

E Palaniswami is the incumbent Chief Minister, but there is a chance of him being replaced even if the AIADMK returns to power. Tamil Nadu goes to polls in May 2021.

NDTV reported that senior ministers of the Tamil Nadu government have been meeting both the chief minister and deputy chief minister, possibly over the apparent “confusion”. So, on the evening of August 15, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami issued a joint statement clarifying that no important decision would be made arbitrarily; a democratic process will be followed.

They also cautioned the party’s “functionaries against sharing personal opinions”, and said: “The party’s decisions, including alliance, will reflect cadre sentiment. All cadres should work unitedly for victory. Functionaries ought to avoid sharing personal opinions. Action will be taken against those violate this.”

Selection of the AIADMK’s chief ministerial candidate became the hot topic after Co-operatives Minister Sellur Raju announced earlier this week that a decision on it would be taken after the elections by elected MLAs.

Shortly after this announcement, state's Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji named Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate. In response, Panneerselvam urged his MLAs to focus on securing a win for the party.