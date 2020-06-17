Trouble for BJP-led Manipur government as Deputy CM, other MLAs resign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Manipur government stares at a crisis after three of the saffron party's MLAs resigned on June 17 and jumped ship to the Congress party, CNN-News18 reported.

The National People's Party (NPP) also withdrew support as four of its ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh resigned from the BJP-led government in the state.

The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh. Joykumar Singh also held the finance portfolio.

In separate letters addressed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Joykumar, Haokip and Kayishii stated, "I am to intimate that I tender my resignation from Cabinet ministership of the BJP-led coalition government of Manipur led by your good self."

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Joykumar Singh said, "We have submitted our official resignation letters to the chief minister.

As per a report by the Indian Express, a Trinamool Congress (AITC) MLA and an Independent MLA also withdrew their support to the ruling BJP-led government.