Trouble for BJP-led Manipur government as Deputy CM, other MLAs resign

The National People's Party (NPP) also withdrew its support as four of its ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh resigned from the BJP-led government in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Manipur government stares at a crisis after three of the saffron party's MLAs resigned on June 17 and jumped ship to the Congress party, CNN-News18 reported.
The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh. Joykumar Singh also held the finance portfolio.
In separate letters addressed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Joykumar, Haokip and Kayishii stated, "I am to intimate that I tender my resignation from Cabinet ministership of the BJP-led coalition government of Manipur led by your good self."
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Joykumar Singh said, "We have submitted our official resignation letters to the chief minister.
As per a report by the Indian Express, a Trinamool Congress (AITC) MLA and an Independent MLA also withdrew their support to the ruling BJP-led government.(With inputs from PTI)
