Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 11:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trouble for BJP-led Manipur government as Deputy CM, other MLAs resign

The National People's Party (NPP) also withdrew its support as four of its ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh resigned from the BJP-led government in the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Manipur government stares at a crisis after three of the saffron party's MLAs resigned on June 17 and jumped ship to the Congress party, CNN-News18 reported.

The National People's Party (NPP) also withdrew support as four of its ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh resigned from the BJP-led government in the state.

The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh. Joykumar Singh also held the finance portfolio.

Close

In separate letters addressed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Joykumar, Haokip and Kayishii stated, "I am to intimate that I tender my resignation from Cabinet ministership of the BJP-led coalition government of Manipur led by your good self."

related news

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Joykumar Singh said, "We have submitted our official resignation letters to the chief minister.

As per a report by the Indian Express, a Trinamool Congress (AITC) MLA and an Independent MLA also withdrew their support to the ruling BJP-led government.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 11:03 pm

tags #India #Politics

