Tripura Speaker Rebati Mohan Das resigns from post citing personal reasons

Former Tripura Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das (Image: Tripuraassembly.nic.in)

Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das resigned from his post on September 2 citing personal reasons. He submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen, news agency ANI reported.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Rebati Mohan Das was appointed the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Tripura unit by party president Manik Saha shortly after. Pratima Bhowmik, who is now the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, used to hold the post earlier.

Explaining why he resigned, Das said: “I have been requesting for long to relieve me from the responsibility. I am a person who is an expert in building an organisation. I am grateful that BJP has relieved me from the post. I want the party to become strong. However, I have not resigned from my MLA post and the membership of the BJP.”

Das has named two persons who are in the race to become the next Tripura Assembly speaker -- present Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen and BJP MLA from Khayerpur assembly constituency Ratan Chakraborty.

Das, who quit CPI(M) to join the BJP in 2016 was given a ticket from the Pratapgarh Assembly Constituency during the assembly election.

He became the speaker after BJP-IPFT came to power.