you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 05, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tripura poll results will have no impact in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

While the BJP wrested the Left bastion of Tripura and received an invitation to be a part of the government in Nagaland, it was a hung Assembly in Meghalaya.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tripura poll results will have no impact in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are expected to be held in a few months time, as there is no "Modi wave" in this state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

He also said the state BJP should worry about how B S Yeddyurappa, who was imprisoned in an illegal land denotification case and "presided over mining loot", would convince voters of providing stable, corruption-free governance in case the saffron party wins the Karnataka polls.

"Post #Tripura results there is excitement in media about the results' implications for Karnataka. Since 2014 Lok Sabha results #BJP has lost Assembly segments in over 50 Lok Sabha Seats & has won only about 2 LS seats. So let us not lose perspective: there is no Modi wave here (sic)," Siddaramaiah tweeted on Sunday.

While the BJP wrested the Left bastion of Tripura and received an invitation to be a part of the government in Nagaland, it was a hung Assembly in Meghalaya.

Congress emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya with 21 seats.

"@BJP4Karnataka has to worry about convincing voters here how former #JailBird @BSYBJP who presided over mining loot, illegal denotification of Bengaluru lands & cash-for-MLA scam called OperationKamala, can provide stable corruption free governance (sic)," the chief minister said in another tweet.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was slated to visit poll-bound Karnataka on March 6, had said the lotus would bloom in Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah are the architects for the historic performance of the party in the northeast.

Adityanath also praised Modi for drafting development policies and Shah, for his organisational skills.

